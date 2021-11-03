John Randolph Wootten, 93, of Berlin, Md., passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. He was born in Gumboro, Del., on Dec. 21, 1927, to the late Isaac Wooten and Effie Baker Wooten.
He retired from work for Suburban Propane, where he had worked as a dispatcher for many years.
Wooten is survived by his wife, Lois Shockley of Berlin, Md.; a daughter, Michelle Johnson (and Tony) of Eden, Md.; a son, John Randolph Wootten Jr. (and Nancy) of Largo, Fla.; and a sister, Esther Jones of Easton, Md. He also leaves behind a grandson, Chris Wootten of Tampa, Fla., as well as numerous nieces, nephews extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Prince George’s Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del., where the Rev. Richard Evans will officiate. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home of Millsboro, Del., Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.