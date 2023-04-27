It is with great sadness that the family of John R. Wallo announced his passing at the age of 89. He was born in Northampton, Pa., and moved to Florida in 2020, from Millsboro, Del., having previously lived in Manchester, Pa., where he raised his family.
While working in the Civil Service, in a 30-plus-year career, he also served as a Pennsylvania deputy game warden. He was an honorably discharged U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and served in various leadership positions in Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.
Wallo was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Lucille; a daughter, Lori Swihart (wife of Robert); his parents, John and Anna; and his sister Rita Roman. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, John S. (and Melissa) Wallo, Stephen L. (and Jeannie) Wallo and Thomas Wallo; grandchildren, Stephanie M. Wallo, John M. Wallo, Jack Swihart and Blake Wallo; his brother Stephen (and Kathy) Wallo; and by numerous family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held April 21, 2023, at Mary Mother of Peace, 30839 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. He was to be laid to rest at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 404 S. Bedford St., Suite 9, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.