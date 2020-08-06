John R. Lane Sr., 84, of Bethany Beach, Del., formerly of Flanders, N.J., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Lofland Park Center in Seaford, Del., following complications from surgery. He was born Feb. 13, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., son of the late John Lane and the late Patricia (Pincin) Lane.
He was a mechanical engineer with several companies, particularly Research Cottrell, prior to his retirement. Lane’s hobbies included building and flying model airplanes, playing guitar and golfing. In addition to being an avid reader, he was also a great storyteller. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 62 years, Maureen P. (Kinsella) Lane; three sons, John R. “Rick” Lane Jr. of Oak Ridge, N.J., Jeffrey Lane and his wife, Jo Jo, of Hackettstown, N.J., and Michael Lane and his wife, Julie, of Millsboro, Del.; and 11 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.