John R. Irlbacher, 75, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Dec. 16, 2022.
He had retired from work as a Baltimore County, Md., police officer.
Irlbacher was the beloved husband of Linda J. Irlbacher; devoted father of Kelly Irlbacher, Dawn Feeley and her husband, Ryan; loving grandfather of Courtney Thomas and Lizzie Irlbacher; and dear brother of Jane Long.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Irlbacher’s life with a receiving of friends at Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, Md., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delaware Food Bank. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.