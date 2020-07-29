John P. Birger, 71, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at home in the care of his devoted wife and Delaware Hospice. He was born April 24, 1949, in Frankfurt, Germany.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, as well as a Navy Reserve member, who spent a total of 26 years serving his country. He worked for Zonko Builders and later worked in security for 11 years before retiring. Birger can be described as outspoken and always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Birger is survived by his beloved wife of seven years, Pamela Birger of Georgetown; a sister, Michelene Birger; and two very special friends who were like family, Sky and Eileen Brady.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the, Beebe Medical Foundation (memo: Tunnell Cancer Center); 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958, or to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.