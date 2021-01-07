John N.M.N. Nusbaum, 84, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Berks and Delaware County, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home in Millsboro, Del.
He lived life to the fullest and moved to the beat of his own drum. He was unique beyond words. He was deeply devoted to his family and friends, and would do anything for them.
Nusbaum was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas John Nusbaum and Katharine (Laber) Smith, and two brothers, Lawrence Nusbaum and Nicholas John Nusbaum. He is survived by his daughter, Judith Anne Schlegel and her husband, Sam; a son, John Wesley Nusbaum; a stepson, Butch Jevnick and his wife, Shannon; a brother, Bobby Nusbaum and his wife, Virginia; two sisters, Fanny Schade and Kathryn Pereira; and her husband, Lou; seven grandsons; two granddaughters; six great-grandsons; 13 nieces; and six nephews.
Services will be held at a later date, and friends and family will be notified. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of John Heinz Refuge https://fohrefuge.org/involved/donate.