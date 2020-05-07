John Marvin Trotter, 82, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on April 29, 2020. He was born April 17, 1938, in Harrisburg, Pa., to the late Anna V. Kelley (Pikec) and Marvin R. Trotter.
Trotter was a talented carpenter by trade. Woodcrafting, cabinetry and customizing anything that anyone could come up with — he always had a way to figure it out, and it always turned out beautiful. Trotter had a passion for flying airplanes, models and experimental aircrafts, and he had the same passion for boating. He was a pilot and member of the USUA, U.S. Ultralight Association.
Trotter is survived by his loving wife, Faye L. Trotter of Millsboro; a daughter, Ann V. Barnes of Ridgeville, S.C.; a son, Nicholas J. Trotter of Florence, S.C.; four stepchildren, Leonard Coposky, Kevin Coposky, Brian Coposky and Cheryl Niedielsky, all of New Jersey; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Fly high with the angels, Daddy.”
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and state-of-emergency, the family will schedule celebration of Trotter’s life for a later date, at the home of John and Faye Trotter in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.