John M. Kaiser Sr., 82, passed away on June 28, 2020, in Selbyville, Del. He was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Baltimore, Md., to the late George T. Kaiser and Nina K. Donnan.
He served proudly in the U.S. Navy as a seaman boatswain mate on the U.S.S. Hale DD642 destroyer from 1957 to 1959. In those two years, he traveled the world, receiving numerous certificates and medals. He remained on reserve for three years.
Kaiser married the love of his life, Elizabeth A. Sitterly, on July 10, 1965. He was a long-term resident of Pasadena, Md. For almost 33 years, he worked for Unilever, formerly Lever Brothers, in Baltimore. He retired in 1992 and lived in Ocean Pines, Md., and finally settled in Selbyville.
He was a longtime member of the Severn Elks Lodge, the Tin Can Sailors and the Omega Club of Baltimore, where he was an originating member. Throughout the years, he enjoyed bowling, coin collecting, woodworking and watching old war and Western movies.
Kaiser was preceded in death by his older half-sister, Mildred Emmonds. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth; his three children, Deborah Legare and her husband, Richard, John Kaiser Jr. and Dawn Busby and her husband, Craig; four grandchildren, Danielle Legare, Jacob Busby, Alex and Johnny Kaiser; and his half-sister, Marguerite Wildasin.
A private service will be held in the future, at the Baltimore (Md.) National Cemetery, 5501 Frederick Avenue. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to Saint Jude’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105, or to American Diabetes Association; P.O. Box 15829; Arlington, VA 22215.