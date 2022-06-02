John Lyons, 83, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of May 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Lyons proudly retired from DuPont Chambers Works in 1996 as a construction consultant, after nearly 30 years of service. He also honorably served in the U.S. Army as an electrician in the mid-1950s.
He was an avid NASCAR fan, who also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Lyons is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise Lyons, also of Millsboro; as well as his three children, John E. Lyons (and Ellen Lyons), Michael Lyons and Catherine Lyons. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Nicholas Lyons, Kaitlin Knox, Morgan Lyons, Michael Lyons, Ryan Johnson and Ashley Lyons; in addition to his great-granddaughter, Lily Knox.
The family extended a special “thank you” to Melissa Imbergamo of Seasons Hospice for her compassionate help and support over the last several months.
Burial will be private, at the family’s request. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Seasons Hospice Foundation (https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/). Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.