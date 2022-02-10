John Joseph Ilgenfritz Jr., 90, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance. He was born on May 28, 1931, to the late John J. Ilgenfritz Sr. and Marie H. Buettner Ilgenfritz.
He worked as a route salesman selling fine paper products for nursing homes and country clubs in the Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia area for more than 30 years. He was a member of Mary Mother of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Millsboro, Del., a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a former district deputy.
In addition to his parents, Ilgenfritz was also preceded in death by his sister Marie Leek. He is survived by his devoted wife of 18 years, Joan Ilgenfritz of Millsboro, Del.; five children, Laura Cline (and Jack) of Middletown, Md., Karen Stamper of Commerce Township, Mich., Wendy Ilgenfritz of Montgomery Village, Md., Donna Matthews of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Holly Ilgenfritz of Silver Spring, Md. He is also survived by three sisters, Margaret McGill of Fallston, Md., Bernadette McCarty (and Lynn) of Ocean Pines, Md., and Carol Ann Stripling of Parkville, Md., a beloved cousin who was like a brother, Jerry Connolly of York, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Robert Boyce of Dawsonville, Ga., and a sister-in-law, Karen Ashley of Millsboro, Del. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Amanda McCormack (and Josh) of Keedysville, Md., Shawn Clement of Middletown, Md., Ryan Cline of Middletown, Md., Julie Matthews of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Nicole Matthews of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; as well as three great-grandchildren, Nolan, Arya and Fiona McCormack. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Mary Mother of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Ilgenfritz’s memory to St. Michael the Archangel/Mary Mother of Peace, 202 Edward St., Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.