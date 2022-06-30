John “Jack” E. Keevill, 93, of Millville, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Millcroft Nursing Home in Newark, Del. He was born in Darby, Pa., and was the son of the late John Howard and Thelma Ruth (Johnston) Keevill.
He retired from the Cape May County School system and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach.
He is survived by three loving nieces, Vicki Tosques, Gerri (Bob) Peter and Kristine (John) Warner as well as several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, William Keevill, Dorothy Kammerer, Anna Francis, Ruth Tosques, Ronald Keevill and Richard Keevill.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro.
