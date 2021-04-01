John J. Russell, 60, of Long Neck, Del., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Jan. 25, 1961, to the late Joseph Russell and Sharon McCartney.
Russell spent most of his life in Maryland and was a 1979 graduate of Glen Elg High School. After high school, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force, from which he was honorably discharged and then started his career as an electromagnetic engineer. Russell retired to Delaware, where he had spent the last seven years.
He had a love for both the Chesapeake and Delaware bays, where he could be found fishing and boating. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and member of AMVETS Post 2 in Long Neck, Del.
In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his dear friend and neighbor, Fran Lewis. He is survived by his fiancée, Jorene Slocum of Millsboro, Del.; a daughter, Samantha Russell of Maryland; his sons, Ryan Russell of Colorado and Joseph Russell of North Dakota; his sisters, Tracy and her husband, Dave, of Virginia, and Kelly of Colorado; and his granddaughter, Sailor.
Cremation was to be private, at the request of the family. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.