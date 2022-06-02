John J. Radel, 87, beloved husband and father, passed away in his home on May 25, 2022. He was a 23-year Delaware resident.
A veteran of the Korean War, Radel was born in Long Branch, N.J., in 1934. He was raised single-handedly by his mother, Gertrude Lora McCarthy-Radel, after his father, John J. Radel Jr. tragically died shortly after the birth of his only child. His father was from an old Newark/South Orange family, and his mother, who was born in San Francisco, Calif., worked as a nurse in Newark, N.J.
Early on, Radel followed his artistic bent, attending the Newark School of Fine & Industrial Arts. He then went on to attend Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, N.J., where he graduated with high honors. After a brief attendance at MIT, where he had won a competitive scholarship, he was convinced that engineering was not the career he wished to pursue, so he left school and joined the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of sergeant at his honorable discharge. He went on to complete his education at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, under the G.I. Bill. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1960 and was awarded membership in the Cross & Crescent Honor Society. In 1963, he earned his master’s degree, specializing in Asian studies and languages.
While an undergraduate, he worked for Time magazine’s editorial staff (1956-1961) in production and layout, where he met, and soon after married, his wife, Kerstin. He left Time Inc. to do graduate study under the NDFL grant, which he won three times. Then, having decided on teaching as a career, he also won teaching institutes under NDEA and Carnegie Foundation grants. In 1977, Radel was chosen by the National Humanities Foundation to be one of 50 teachers in the United States selected for a Master Teachers’ program at the University of California in Santa Cruz. He completed further graduate studies at Jersey City State College, Rutgers and Georgetown Universities.
Radel taught high school for 36 years in New Jersey’s Parsippany-Troy Hills School District, where from 1967-1970, he served as director to the Title III Asian and Critical Language & Cultural Resource Center, and in 1971 also directed the Human Relations curriculum program. He held several offices in his professional association, the PTHEA, as well.
Community service was always an important part of his long life, as illustrated by his nine years in scouting as committee chairman, explorer unit advisor and assistant district commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America in West Morris, N.J. Additionally, he was a member and vice president of the Board of Trustees to the Parsippany Child Day Care Center for four years, helping to plan and oversee the construction of their new facility. From 1983 to 1987, he was elected to serve on the Boonton Board of Education, where he was chairman of the Educational Committee. After retiring in Delaware, he helped with the ESL program in Georgetown for a few years.
Radel was a 40-year member of the Swedish American fraternal organization Vasa Order of America. He served as cultural leader, vice chairman and chairman at the local lodge Three Crowns 704. At the district level he was a district deputy, district cultural leader, and served on the Executive Board for five years, from which he in 1992 was elected to be district master of New Jersey District 6, Vasa Order of America.
He was a kind and generous man who loved his wife, his four sons and his extended family, and never failed to show it. He also loved his books, his music, traveling and a good joke.
Radel is survived by his wife of more than 64 years, Kerstin Palmgren-Radel; and his sons, Gunnar Radel of Virginia, Mark Radel of South Carolina, James Radel of New Jersey and Bengt Radel of Switzerland. He was blessed by 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a large loving, extended family, all of whom will miss him terribly.
According to Radel’s wishes, a private service with military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any contribution to Save the Children, Doctors without Borders, or the Sunday Breakfast Mission in Wilmington, Del., would have pleased him. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com