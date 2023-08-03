John J. “Jack” Hughes, 82, of Bishopville, Md., passed away at home on Thursday, July 20, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was a native of Columbia, Md., and Washington, D.C. He was the son of Gerald Kelly Hughes and Eunice Earley Hughes.
Hughes is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Constance “Tinsel” Wolf Hughes; and three daughters, Colleen Hughes (and Mark Lewis) of Columbia, Md., and their children Jack and Maggie; Bridget Hughes (and Barbara Bickart) of Maplewood, N.J., and their children, Charlie and Constance “Tess”; and Shannon Hughes (and David Bennett) of Brooklyn, N.Y., and their child Madeline. He is also survived by his nephew, Sean Hughes (and Julie) and his niece Megan Kruezburg (and Brad), the children of his brother, the late Gerald K. Hughes Jr., husband of Dorothy.
Relatives and friends could call at Blessed Sacrament Church, 5949 Western Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with a Funeral Mass to follow. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers or planting a tree, memorial contributions may be made to CASA-GAL at https://nationalcasagal.org/. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.