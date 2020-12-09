John H. Doerfler Sr., 89, of Milton, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, in Milford, Del. Doerfler “joined the party” and was born March 31, 1931, in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Joseph Doerfler and the late Mary Hartzell Doerfler.
He quickly graduated from high school and married the love of his life of 60 years, the late Mary Allen Doerfler. From there, he went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Afterwards, Doerfler put in his time with the Patapsco Back Rivers Railroad and retired after 22 years of service as the yardmaster. Rumor is it’s where he developed a fondness for model trains that got passed on to future generations — great for his legacy, bad for future spouses who severely underestimated the total square footage the hobby can consume.
After retiring from the railroad, he traveled the United States and Europe as national equipment manager for the Maryland Cup Company in Owings Mills, Md. The stories of his travels entertained countless friends and relatives the first time they heard them, though not so much after the 10th time. But they loved him anyway.
The Doerflers made a life for themselves in coastal Delaware when they decided to answer the water’s calling. An avid fisherman and tinkerer, Doerfler found good company in Sussex County. The two of them made some of the fondest memories by the ocean as they grew old together. Never short on laughs or a good joke, Doerfler enjoyed the company he kept, and they enjoyed him. He found a new appreciation for the little things as he watched his great-grandson grow up by his side during his sunset years.
Doerfler was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach, American Legion Post 28, Cape Henlopen Elks and AARP Community Chapter in Lewes, Del. He was also very involved in several masonic organizations: a 60-year member of Patapsco Lodge 183 AF & AM, as well as a member of Tall Cedars Evergreen Forest 49, the Shrine and the Eastern Star.
In addition to his parents and wife, Doerfler was preceded in death by his two brothers, William G. Doerfler and Joseph J. Doerfler, and a sister, Anna Ingram. He is survived by two children, Ruth, and John H. Doerfler Jr.; a sister, Ida Mae Forry; three grandchildren, Sarah Doerfler, Rocky Espisito, and John H. Doerfler III and his wife, Jamie; and a great-grandson, John “John John” H. Doerfler IV.
In lieu of flowers, the family “asks you to raise a glass, wherever you are, and toast to a man who was loved and lived a fulfilling, meaningful life. May we all be so lucky.” A private service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.