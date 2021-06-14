John H. Collins, 98, of Wenonah, N.J., formerly of Millville, Del., passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Delmar Assisted Living in Delmar, Md. He was born in Selbyville, Del., on July 11, 1922, son of the late Eli Collins and Agnes (McCabe) Collins.
Collins proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946, during World War II. Following his discharge, he retired as a Merchant Marine for Atlantic Refining Company.
In addition to his parents, Collins was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Grace Collins, in January of 2021; and four siblings, Donald Clayton Collins in 1941, Eli Collins Jr. in 2015, Wanda Conley in 2017 and Donald Collins in 2017. He is survived by two brothers, Leroy Collins of Bellingham, Wash., and Lewis Collins of Seaford, Del.; and several nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend and neighbor, Susan Baresich and her husband, David, and their daughters.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Roxana Cemetery near Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Collins’ name to Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.