John Gordon “Gordy” Connelly III, 81, a man of nine lives plus, of Millville, Del., and formerly of Essex, Md., passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 26, 1941, son of the late John Gordon Connelly Jr. and the late Geraldine Marie (Schultz) Connelly.
He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, in the Class of 1959. He worked for Bethlehem Steel in Baltimore, where he was a pipefitter and taught the trade before completely retiring in the early 2000s.
Connelly will be remembered as a man who enjoyed life and loved to socialize with all of his friends. He was a past member of the Hawks Pleasure Club in Essex, Md., and at the time of his death was member of the Ocean City Pleasure Club, the Ocean City Elks, the East Sussex Moose Lodge #2542 in Roxana, Del., and a social member of the American Legion and VFW.
His home away from home was the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 4528 in Clarksville, Del. He was proud to be a charter member of that location and held several offices there. He had recently been awarded the status of lifetime honorary worthy trustee emeritus, for all the hard work and time that he put in to make the Eagles a successful organization in Sussex County, Del. His friends and family will remember him for his love of not only people, but of his passion for karaoke and dance.
In addition to his parents, Connelly was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Mary Jane (DeCarlo) Connelly, and his wife, Darlene Connelly. He is survived by three children, Tammy Etzel and her husband, John, of Manchester, Md., Sheri Calvert and her husband, Jim, of Littlestown, Pa., and John Gordon “Gordy” Connelly IV and his wife, Maria, of Essex, Md.; seven grandchildren; and soon to be 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Terry Connelly and Gregory Connelly, both of Essex, Md.; and a dear friend, JoAnn McKenzie of Frankford, Del.
A celebration of Connelly’s life will be held at noon on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may gather after 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.