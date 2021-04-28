John George Gunkel III, 95, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and formerly of Westview Park Catonsville, Md., passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Cadia Health Care Renaissance in Millsboro. He was born in Baltimore, Md., to the late Elmer and Edna Gunkel, on March 19, 1926.
He retired from Baltimore City Fire Department as acting lieutenant, after 31 years of service. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Catonsville, Md., and a member of Masonic Lodge in Catonsville, and was also a U.S. Navy veteran, having served on the U.S.S. Bryce Canyon, serving during World War II and the Korean War era. He received the American Theater Ribbon and the Victory Medal.
In his free time, Gunkel enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards and duckpin bowling. Gunkel was known to be honest, dependable, loving, caring, a good friend, and a dedicated and staunch patriot. He knew how to hold his ground and make a stand when necessary. He adored his daughters and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Gunkel was preceded in death by his wife, Marian H. Gunkel, in 2015.
He is survived by three daughters, Kate Kane of Elverson, Pa., Robin Camponeschi and her husband, Gary, of Perry Hall, Md., and Melanie T. Gunkel of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; a sister, Delores Palmer and her husband, Fred, of Bear Del.; special friends Charles “Buck” Hicks and Jack Ward; four grandchildren, Jason Brooks, John Kane Jr., Rebecca Kane and Laura Kane; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-grandsons; and five great-granddaughters. He loved his 11 dogs and cats over the years, with Geordy and Kodiak surviving him.
Services were to be announced. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.