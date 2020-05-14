John G. Widgeon Sr., 69, of Bishopville, Md., passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home. Widgeon was born in Salisbury, Md., son of the late John Vincent Widgeon and Hilda L. (Pusey) Widgeon.
He was a self-employed carpenter for many years.
Widgeon was preceded in death by his brother and his sister-in-law, Larry and Judy Widgeon, and a sister, Anita K. Dennis. He is survived by his wife, Linda E. Widgeon; two sons, John G. Widgeon Jr. and Matthew V. Widgeon, both of Berlin, Md.; a daughter, Candace Marie Widgeon of Marathon, Fla.; his stepchildren, Jerry A. Bowden and his spouse, Kelly Nock, of Bishopville, Timothy J. Bowden of Ocean Pines, Md., William A. Bowden Jr. of Ocean View, Del., and Amy M. Bowden; two brothers, David P. Widgeon and his wife, Faye, of Parsonsburg, Md., and Robert E. Widgeon and his wife, Taffy, of Spokane, Wash.; nine grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice; P.O. Box 1733; Salisbury, MD 21802. Memorial services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.