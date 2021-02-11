John Fitzgerald Kennedy “Kenny” Wright, 54, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Millsboro, Del. He was born in Lewes, Del., on Jan. 5, 1967, to the late Robert Wilson Wright and Berthada Cottman Wright.
He attended public schools in Milton and Georgetown, Del. He worked in the construction field prior to his declining health.
Wright was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Wayne Wright. He is survived by his mother, Berthada Wright of Georgetown, Del.; five brothers, William Wright of Camden, Del., Antonio Wright, and Ricky Wright and his wife, Valarie, both of Seaford, Del., Ronald Wright and his wife, Ruby, of Bridgeville, Del., and Kevin Wright of Georgetown; seven sisters, Corrine Wright of Fort Pierce, Fla., Jeanette Russell and her husband, Bill, of Clayton, Del., Mamie Lindsay of Wilmington, Del., Chery Wells of Newark, Del., Ada Wright of Loxahatchee, Fla., Valerie Wright of Georgetown, Del., and Sandra Williams and her husband, Tyree, of Millsboro, Del.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be private. Services are by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.