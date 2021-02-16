John F. Lathbury, 89, of Dagsboro, Del., departed this life on Feb. 11, 2021, in the care of Beebe Healthcare hospital. He was born in Williamsville, Del., on July 10, 1931, to the late Orville Lathbury and Beatrice Sullivan Lathbury.
Lathbury was an U.S. Army veteran, having served overseas in Germany before being honorably discharged. After many years in the poultry industry, he retired in the late 1990s. He was a sweet, loving, caring man who welcomed everyone in his life with no questions. He loved camping in Chincoteague, Va., with his wife, children and grandkids during the summer. He enjoyed Sunday dinners with all the family and BBQ cookouts. He also was an avid NASCAR fan, watching the races faithfully on TV.
In addition to his parents, Lathbury was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Joyce Lathbury; a daughter, Carol Givans; two sons, John Lathbury and David Lathbury; a granddaughter, Melissa Givans; and a great-grandson, Tyler Givans. He is survived by his children, Belinda Pusey and her husband, Jim, of Laurel, James Lathbury of Dagsboro and Michael Lathbury of Dagsboro; eight grandchildren, Gary Givans and his wife, Brandy, Tracey Cannon and husband, Emery, Jason Lathbury, Jamey Lathbury and wife, Melissa, April Phillips and her husband, Brent, James Pusey and his wife, Charity, and Greg Pusey; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing and funeral service were to be held Feb. 16, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, with interment at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.