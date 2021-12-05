John F. “Jack” Strasser, 72, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of West Chester, Pa., passed away in the care of Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., on Nov. 29, 2021, surrounded by the comfort of his family. He was born in Northampton, Pa., on March 14, 1949, to the late John Strasser and Gertrude Hutterer Strasser.
Strasser was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and of Villanova University, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked his entire career of 46 years, retiring from Jacob’s Engineering in 2015. He married Joanne Antonio on April 23, 1977, and together they raised three children. He was a very devoted family man who enjoyed planning events, family game nights and cooking meals. He had a great sense of humor, and was generous and kind — even to strangers. He kept in touch with everyone, especially his family and friends. He attended Mary Mother of Peace Roman Catholic Church and was active in two Men’s Lunch Groups. His hobbies included playing pool, trivia and golf.
In addition to his parents, Strasser was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis “Otto” Strasser. Heis survived by his wife, Joanne, and their children, Jacquelyn Canan (and Steven) of West Chester, Pa.; John Strasser III of Olympia, Wash.; and Joseph Strasser (and Chardonnay) of Langhorne, Pa. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Nolan Canan, Broden Canan, Emily Strasser, Giovanna Strasser and Adelina Strasser.
A time of visitation and viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 South Washington St., Millsboro, Del. A time of sharing and reminiscing will begin at 11:30 a.m., with an open mic for people to share their memories of Stasser. Interment will be private, at a later time, in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the YMCA of the Greater Brandywine @ ymcagbw.org/give. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.