John Edward “Eddie” Morris Jr., 75, of Frankford, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Berlin, Md., son of the late John Edward Morris Sr. and Cathleen (Hurdle) Rayne.
Morris served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After returning to his hometown, he pursued a career as a police officer for the Town of Fenwick Island, Del., for several years. Upon leaving the Town of Fenwick Island, he then worked for Mountaire of Delaware as the vaccination coordinator until his retirement. After a few years of retirement, Morris became the owner of West Line Liquors, where he enjoyed talking with everyone who walked through the door. He sold the store in 2018 and became ill shortly thereafter.
Morris was a member of several fraternal and charitable organizations. He was an honorary member of Roxana Volunteer Fire Company and of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company. He was a member of Delaware Lodge 37 A.F. & A.M. and Nur Shrine Temple; a past patron of Frankford Chapter 12, OES, and past grand patron of the Grand Chapter of Delaware, OES. He was also a member of American Legion Post 24.
In addition to his parents, Morris was proceeded in death by a sister, Sandra Wysock. He is survived by his loving wife, of 55 years, Jane; a son, Jamey E. Morris and his wife, Kathy, of Bishopville, Md.; a daughter, Jody M. Purnell and her husband, Bill, of Ocean City, Md.; four granddaughters, Jessica Morris, Kasey Morris, Mae Purnell and Eva Purnell; a sister, Pamela Corrigan and her husband, Jimmy, of Wilmington, Del.; a brother-in-law; a sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with Masonic and Order of the Eastern Star services and the regular funeral service at noon, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Fred Duncan officiating. Interment will be at the Bishopville (Md.) Cemetery. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required of all attendees, and seating will be limited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Richard A. Henson Cancer Center c/o TidalHealth Foundation; 100 E. Carroll St.; Salisbury, MD, 21801, or to Delaware Veterans Home; 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd.; Milford DE, 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.