John Edmund “Jack” Woolbert, 89, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Sewell, N.J., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the home of his son, James Woolbert, and under the loving care of Vitas Hospice. He was born in Camden, N.J., on April 12, 1933, to the late John and Betty Ann Woolbert.
He was a graduate of Audubon High School and immediately entered the U.S. Navy for four years, and then worked for Pepsi-Cola, later becoming a union carpenter until he retired and moved to Delaware. He loved boating and fishing, spending time with his sister and family every summer, working in the yard, woodworking in his garage, watching his great-grandson’s sporting events and spending time with his extended West family.
Woolbert was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joan. He is survived by his son Jack and his wife, Carolann; son Jim and his wife, Chris; sister, Betty Ann; granddaughter Jill Burger and her husband, Michael and great-grandchildren Tyler and Zachary; grandson Mark Avis and his wife, Meghan, and great-granddaughter Avery; many nieces and nephews; his “adopted” West-Rohlfing family; and extended family and friends.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be private, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. (Everyone who plans to attend the service will need to meet at the funeral home and then will travel to Delaware Veteran Cemetery together.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jack Woolbert to Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE, 19713.