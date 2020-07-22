John E. “Jack” Hughes, 83, of Harbeson, Del., formerly of Chadds Ford, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Ridley, Park, Pa., son of the late Ronald T. Hughes and the late Rosanelle (Beyer) Hughes.
Hughes retired from work as a maintenance machinist for Scott Paper Company. He especially enjoyed spending time in his woodworking shop, creating a variety of crafts. He was an avid sports fan and truly loved the Flyers and Eagles.
In addition to his parents, Hughes was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Carolynn Hinton. He is survived by his wife, Genevieve “Jean” Hughes; a son, Jeffrey Scott Hughes; a daughter, Lisa Ann; two stepsons, John Carmichael and his wife, Sandra, and Stephen Carmichael and his wife, Stephanie; a sister, Barbara Ann Haschak; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandsons.
A celebration of Hughes’ life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.