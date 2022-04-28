John E. Barthel, Jr., 90, of Fenwick Island, formerly of Silver Spring, Md., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.
He was born in Topeka, Ks., on July 19, 1931 son of the late John E. Barthel, Sr. and the late Isabelle (Bannerman) Barthel. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951-1954.
He worked as a printer with the CIA for nearly 30 years. His distinguished service was recognized throughout his career with numerous awards and citations. After retiring and moving to Fenwick Island in 1993, he worked as a parking enforcement officer for the Town of Fenwick Island Police Department for three summers.
He loved serving his community, as a member of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company for over 15 years and also served his community in many outreach events through the Ocean View Church of Christ. He enjoyed taking the elderly to doctor appointments and even helped build a church in Denton, Md. He will be remembered for his love of God, family and his country.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold D. Barthel. John is survived by his loving wife of 63-and-a-half years, Jolene E. (Morris) Barthel; four children, Barbara Deyhle and her husband, Walter of Wallace, N.C., Doug Barthel and his wife, Marisa of Keller, Texas, Beverly Van Roekel and her husband, Brad of Sterling, Va., and Matthew Barthel and his wife, Theresa of Leesburg, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Jonathan Deyhle, Steven Deyhle, Michael Deyhle, Andrew Deyhle, Melissa Hawkins, Jennifer Edgemon, Brittany Van Roekel, Ben Van Roekel, Grace Barthel, Sam Barthel, and Betty Barthel; and 10 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the funeral home where friends and family may visit after 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in John’s name to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 950, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.
