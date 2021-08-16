John D. Wingert III, 58, of Ocean City, Md. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Born on Feb. 25, 1963, in Hagerstown, Md., he was the son of John D. Wingert J. and Rose Marie Palladino Wingert.
Wingert graduated from Smithsburg High School in 1981 and attended the University of Maryland before moving to Ocean City, Md., in 1983. He became the general manager of Harpoon Hanna’s near Fenwick Island, Del., for many years before owning Magnolia’s near Bethany Beach, Del.
Besides watching the sunrise over the ocean and relaxing on the beach, Wingert loved spending time with his sons, of whom he was very proud. He was a big sports fan who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known for his big heart and will be very much missed by his many friends and family.
In addition to his parents, Wingert is survived by his sons Jackson, Brooks and Jordan Wingert; as well as a sister; Mary Cordell and her husband, Brian; a nephew, Noah;, a niece, Sarah; and his former wife, Rhonda Schaffer Wingert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Luke Catholic Church at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. A celebration of Wingert’s life will be held at Skye Bar & Grille on Friday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Wingert’s memory. Arrangements were in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, visit www.easternshorecremation.com.