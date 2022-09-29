John D. Pittam, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away Sept. 19, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice center in Milford, Del. He was born April 27, 1932, in Wilmington, Del., son of the late Rev. John Pittam and Martha (Wedman) Pittam.
For 32 years, Pittam worked as an electrician for Chevron, at the Delaware City refinery, until his retirement in 1995.
His great-granddaughter Adamarie has taken over his love of fishing. He was known to be helpful to everyone. He was a faithful attendee of the First Baptist Church of Lewes, in Lewes, Del., of which he was a member.
Pittam was preceded in death by his children Carolyn Smith and son-in-law, Herbert, Sharon Wilbur and son-in-law, Russell, and son-in-law Vernon Bingham. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Freda J. (Grindstaff) Pittam; and three children by his first marriage, John D. Pittam Jr. of Havre de Grace, Md., Cynthia D. Dominick (and John Dominick IV) of Elkton Md., and Janet E. Bingham of Milton, Del.; nine great-grandchildren, Shawn Smith and Erin Smith of Havre de Grace, Md., Angela Johnson (and Christopher), also of Havre de Grace, Bradley Pittam, Sara Pittam, Eric J. Dominick (and Cheryl) of Middletown, Del., Adam F. Dominick (and Ashley) of North East, Md., John N. White and Joshua W. White of Darlington, Md.; seven great-grandchildren, Destiny Crandall, Greyson Dominick, Adamarie Dominick, Chandler Dominick, Aubrey Johnson, Aiden Johnson and Day’lynn Christy; and a great-great-grandchild, Kai’dain Finch.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Lewes, 1001 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pittam’s name to the First Baptist Church of Lewes. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.