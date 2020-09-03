John D. “Griff” Griffis, 72, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on May 5, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 27 1948, in Washington, D.C., as a surviving twin born to parents James Griffis and Helen Griffis. He was a brother to Jim Griffis, Barbara Williams, the late Jerome Griffis and his late twin, Thomas Griffis.
He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, he successfully operated restaurants in Maryland, and owned and operated Griff’s Landing in Frederick, Md., He was a member of the American Legion Post 24, the VFW and the Moose lodge. He enjoyed fishing, the Baltimore Orioles and gardening.
Griffis is survived by his children, Shawn Griffis, Shannon Essel and Aislinn Fones; his grandchildren, Reghan, Lohgan, Gavin, Griffen, Kensley, Tanner and Daxton; nephews, Thomas, Chad, Geoff, Michael and Matthew; and nieces Dawn, Cathlin and Michelle.
A celebration of his life was held Aug. 31, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Frankford, Del. Interment with military honors was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the American Legion Post 24; P.O. Box 248; Dagsboro, DE 19939-0248. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.