John Christopher Moore, 54, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Berlin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Wilmington, to the late Donald T. Moore and Joy A. Martin Moore.
He owned and operated his own flooring business for approximately 28 years. He married the love of his life on Aug. 3, 1991, and together they raised two children. He attended Long Neck Methodist Church and was very active in their Sunday School. He was also heavily involved with the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, helping many scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout including his son David. He was known for being a hard worker and a great handyman. Moore was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Moore was also preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Moore and Donnie Moore Jr., as well as his mother-in-law Marge Agreen. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathy Moore of Millsboro, Del.; a daughter, Rebecca Moore (and Santos Garcia) of Newark, Del.; and a son, David Moore of Millsboro. He is also survived by five siblings, Lynne Harris (and Loyd), Cheryl West, Scott Agreen, Marcy Agreen (and Geoff Schotter) and Michael Agreen (and Gail); his father-in-law, Robert Agreen; special friends Ed and Michelle Stricker, and Gail Anderson; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Moore’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2022, at the Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. for visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Moore’s memory to Special Olympics Delaware, 619 S. College Ave., Newark, DE 19716. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.