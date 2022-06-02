John Charles Goethe, 80, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on June 9, 1941, in Watertown, Wisc., to Joseph and Hilda Goethe.
After he graduated from college in Chicago, his work for Xerox took him on travels to 48 states before he transitioned to a career in retail management and settling in upstate New York. While visiting Saratoga Springs, N.Y., he met his beloved wife, Donna, and they married in 1974.
It didn’t take much to make Goethe smile. He found joy in even the simplest of things. He loved to travel and was always up for an adventure, but he most loved his time spent on his boat, fishing pole in hand, in the waters off southern Delaware, where he and his wife retired in 2008.
He always saw the best in people and was a kind and gentle soul. He was incredibly lighthearted and found the humor in every situation. Even in his final days, he was making those around him laugh. He battled a number of difficult illnesses over several years, but never once did he complain. He always stayed positive and lived his life to the fullest. He adored his family and spent his final days reminiscing about the joyful memories they made together.
Goethe is survived by his wife, Donna; and their three children, Jonathan, Christina (and a grand-dog) and Jeffery (and a grandchild); and his son Joseph (and Diana, and two grandchildren).
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Goethe’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.