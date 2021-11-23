John C. “Jack” Hausmann Sr., 92, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Chester, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Feb. 7, 1929, son of the late John J. Hausmann and the late Elizabeth (Frank) Hausmann.
Leaving early from Chester High School, Hausmann proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from July of 1946 until his discharge in November of 1947, during World War II, and again during the Korean War, discharged in November of 1951. He later took night courses and earned his high school diploma.
Hausmann retired as a sergeant with the Chester Police Department in 1982, after 27 years of service. Following his retirement from the police department and move to Millsboro, Del., he worked for 10 years with the Delaware State Housing Authority.
He was a lifetime member of the Moyamensing Volunteer Fire Company, American Legion Post 28 and Chester FOP Lodge 19, as well as a 24.5-year volunteer at Beebe Healthcare and a member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Burke Council No. 11285.
In addition to his parents, Hausmann was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter Lisa Hausmann and a sister, Sandra Evans. He is survived by his loving wife, with whom he would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Rhoades) Hausmann; two sons, John C. Hausmann Jr. and his wife, Louanne, of Spokane, Wash., and Michael Hausmann and his wife, Cheryl, of Huber Heights, Ohio; a daughter, Dorothy Sykes and her husband, Thomas, of Virginia; a brother, Fred Hausmann of West Grove, Pa.; and seven grandchildren, John Evans of Prospect Park, Pa., Derek LaPorte of Delaware County, Pa., Darren LaPorte of Delaware County, Pa., Christina Torres of Dallas, Texas, Jennifer Miller and her husband, Michael, of Spokane, Wash., John C. “Jake” Hausmann III and his wife, Hilary, of Spokane, Wash., and Jessica Hausmann of Ohio.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, Del., where the eulogy will begin at 10:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.