John B. Pitman Jr., 93, of Ocean View, Del., died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Accent Care Hospice in Newark, Del. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late John Pitman Sr. and Frances (Lawrenson) Pitman.
He graduated from Coolidge High School in Washington, D.C., and after his retirement from the CIA as a lithographer, he moved to Ocean View in 1978. He was a member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, where he served as the custodian for three years and as cemetery manager. He was a lifetime member of Izaak Walton League, a member of NARFE Chapter 1690, lifetime member of NRA, a member of the Fenwick Island Lions Club, a 35-year member of Lower Sussex Little League and a 35-year member of the Maryland Hunt Club.
Pitman was preceded in death by a son, John Barry Pitman; and two daughters, Sheilah Reinke and Michelle Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Theresa D. Pitman; four daughters, Susan Cain and her husband, Albert, of Virginia Beach, Va., Teri Gower and her husband, Bernard, of Walkersville, Md., Laura Tedesco and her husband, Jason, of Ocean View, Del., and Tara Saladyga of Wilmington, Del.; a sister, Patricia Schlauch and her husband, Robert, of Ocean City, Md.; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 3, 2023, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Avenue in Ocean View, Del. A visitation will be held one hour before the service. Burial will be in Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pitman’s memory may be made to Camp Pecometh, c/o Pecometh, Atten: Jessica Lutz, 136 Bookers Wharf Road, Centreville, MD 21617; or Lower Sussex Little League, P.O. 372, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.