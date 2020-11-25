John Anthony Scordo, 77, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family and loved ones, on Oct. 16, 2020, after a brief non-COVID-related illness. He was born Feb. 28, 1943, and raised in downtown Baltimore, Md., the youngest of five children of the late John and Margaret Scordo.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was stationed on the U.S.S. Independence. After his service, Scordo attended the Baltimore Beauty & Barber School and began his lifelong career as an award-winning barber and hair stylist. He had an affinity for doowop music and had the honor of hosting “The Bogie & Scordo” ’50s radio show on Sundays.
In 1980, Scordo married his true love, Terry, a fellow hair stylist and mother to a young Cory. Together, they moved “down the ocean” and opened their own salon, Hair Snippery, nearly 40 years ago. Scordo was an active member of his community and served as a voluntary member of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire company for 20 years. He was co-director of the Eastern Surf Association in the 1980s, spending much of his time traveling up and down the coast with his son, Cory, and friends, to find the best surf spots. In February of 1990, John and Terry welcomed their son, Michael Anthony.
Scordo was a devoted husband and loving father who adored his grandchildren. As a proud “Dad, Pop and Pop-Pop,” he never missed the opportunity to show up at any and all events for his kids and grandkids. He was their No. 1 fan.
Scordo truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He was an avid car guy and belonged to the Ocean City Cruisers Car Club, winning many awards and trophies for his ’55 Chevy Belair, “Blue Ice.” He enjoyed collecting vintage toys and listening to the jukebox. He took pleasure in his garden, cooking for his family and coloring with Church.
He was best known for his kindness, sense of humor and love of life. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Scordo was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Margaret; and his son Cory. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Terry Scordo; a son, Michael; his grandchildren, Tai and Sienna; a daughter-in-law, Stephanie; his sister and brothers, Rosalie, Jerry and Donald; his beloved cat, Church; and his “good buddies” and extended family.
The family will celebrate his life privately due to the ongoing pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Seasons Hospice Foundation; 8537 Solution Ctr.; Chicago, IL 60677.