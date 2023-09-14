John Anthony Satterthwaite Lazo, 89, of Dagsboro, Del., died peacefully in his home on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Born on Feb. 2, 1934, in San Jose, Antique, Philippines, Lazo was the son of the late Tomas Lazo and Manuela Satterthwaite Lazo.
After graduating from Ateneo de Manila University, with a degree in linguistics, he left his Filipino home to teach English to the Jesuits in Puerto Rico. Soon after, he made his way to the U.S. to pursue his master’s degree in linguistics, during which he met the love of his life, Natalie deLeon (also of Philippine descent) and married in October of 1960.
John and Natalie Lazo raised their family of six children in Mt. Rainier, Md., and moved to Delaware soon after John Lazo retired from his 29-year professional editing career with the American Psychological Association.
Lazo was a devout Catholic and true man of faith. He served many years in the music ministry at St. James Catholic Church, Mt. Rainier, Md.; St. John Baptist de la Salle, Chillum, Md.; St. John Newman Catholic Community, UMCP; and St. Ann’s, Bethany Beach, Del.
Along with his parents, Lazo was preceded in death by his brother Oscar Lazo and his sister Lourdes C Lazo. He is survived by his wife, and life and soul partner of nearly 63 years, Natalie Lazo of Dagsboro, Del.; his siblings of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Jess C. Lazo, Tomas C. Lazo, Luis C. Lazo (and Cora), Ramon C. Lazo (and Joy); and Sr. Luz C Lazo of Ilocos Norte, PH (Carmel of the Sacred Heart); his children, Ana Lazo Eastep (and Ken) of Ijamsville, Md., Maria Elena Lazo of Frederick, Md., John Lazo (and Sue) of Stevensville, Md., Mark Lazo (and Debbie) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Monica Lazo Gage (and Tony) of Catonsville, Md., and Tom Lazo (and Cristin) of Crofton, Md.; and grandchildren Elena Gage Weinbender (and Patrick) of Oklahoma City, Okla., Eva Eastep Ferranti (and Dominic) of Stevensville, Md., Danielle Lazo O’Neill (and Tom) of Bel Mawr, N.J., Anthony Gage of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Evan Eastep of Austin, Texas, Stephanie Lazo of Townsend, Del., Austin Lazo of Herndon, Va., Amaya Gage of Atlanta, Ga., Kate Lazo of Crofton, Md., Abby Gage of Catonsville, Md, Cami Lazo of Crofton, Md., and Tommy Lazo of Crofton, Md.; and great grandchildren: Natalie and Tommy O’Neill III of Bel Mawr, N.J.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will be immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Rd. Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Lazo’s name to St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.