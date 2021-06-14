John A. Kazemi, 78, of Georgetown, Del., and Washington, D.C., passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Washington Hospital Center. He was born in Gonabad, Iran, on Jan. 15, 1943, to the late Ali and Fatima Kazemi. He was the youngest of 12 siblings.
After losing his parents and some of his siblings at a young age, Kazemi moved to the U.S. in search of a fresh start and a safe environment to raise his future family. In D.C., he met the love of his life, Amina Sauragal Kazemi.
John earned a doctorate in medicine through the University of the District of Columnbia while helping care for his newborn son, John Kazemi Jr. He used the money he saved from his years as a doctor to invest in real estate.
Through the years, Kazemi used his properties to help countless friends in need — sheltering friends who didn’t have a place to stay and paying off rents for friends down on their luck. Through it all, he never asked for so much as a thank-you. He helped others because it was the right thing to do.
On the weekends, he enjoyed taking his family to Rehoboth Beach, Del., using his home in Delaware to explore his passion for gardening and relax away from the city.
Kazemi is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Amina, and their son, John Kazemi Jr., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Butcher will officiate. Letters of condolence may be emailed at www.watsonfh.com.