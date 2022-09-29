Joel Tischler, 72, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. He was the oldest of five children born to Ruth and Morris Tischler. The family lived in Baltimore, Md.
Tischler graduated from high school in the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute honors program in engineering and the Baltimore Hebrew College (High School Division). He attended Lehigh University, Hebrew University (Jerusalem) and the University of Maryland, studying engineering and liberal arts.
In much of his career, he worked as a perfusionist, with a central role in life-support during open-heart and heart-bypass surgeries. Later, he worked in management at his father’s company, Science Instruments Inc. He traveled widely in Europe and Asia, and worked as a perfusionist for a time in Puerto Rico.
Tischler had wide-ranging interests, including vintage sports cars, ballroom dancing, horseback riding, jazz and maintaining his country home in Salisbury, Md., where he lived most of his life.
He is remembered for lending a helping hand to many in the family and among acquaintances.
Tischler was a big brother to Alan Tischler, Bruce Tischler, Dr. Mark Tischler and Joanne (Tischler) Pinney. He was a grandson to Herbert and Minnie Shafer, and David and Sadie Tischler. He was a dear friend to Jesse Spence.
Donations can be made in his name to KNKX, his favorite public-radio jazz station, at KNKX.org, or a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.