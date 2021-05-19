Joel Randolph Finchum, 77, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Pasadena, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at home on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Oct. 12, 1943, son of the late Harry Amos Finchum and the late Maizie Virginia (Painter) Finchum.
Finchum graduated from Baltimore City College High School and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Finchum retired in 1994 form work as a principal installer and pipefitter at the Baltimore Gas & Electric Company, after 25 years of service. Following his retirement, he did some independent consulting with the company before moving to Delaware in 2000.
He was an avid football fan and enjoyed refinishing furniture in his spare time. He and his wife, Donna, were also very active members with the Parkinson’s Education & Support Group of Sussex County and also participated in their exercise group.
In addition to his parents, Finchum was preceded in death by his three brothers, John Heatwole, Harry Finchum and Richard Finchum. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Donna A. (Mister) Finchum; a daughter, Emily Finchum; a sister, Gaynelle Guercio; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation and funeral service to celebrate Finchum’s life were held on May 19, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del. Interment was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Parkinson’s Education & Support Group of Sussex County; P.O. Box 56; Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.