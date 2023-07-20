Joe Jerome Littleton, 88, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023. He was born in Whaleysville, Md., on Feb. 2, 1935, to the late Grover C. Littleton and Daisy M. Evans Littleton.
He was a retired auto mechanic. He worked at Boulevard Motors for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, grasscutters and go-karts. He liked going to the stock car races, watching NASCAR and westerns on TV, and liked to sing and play guitar.
In addition to his parents, Littleton was also preceded in death by his wife, Nina, in 2003, as well as six siblings, Nick, Molly, Sally, Kate, John and Phineas. He is survived by four children, Bonnie L. Littleton Mitchell and her husband, Philip M. Mitchell, Dale Jerome Littleton and his wife, Debra, Gary Lee Littleton and Peggy Ann Littleton, all of Millsboro, Del. He was blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Dale Cemetery in Whaleysville, Md. The Rev. Bob Hudson will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family suggested donations in Littleton’s memory to Millsboro Fire Co., P.O. Box 83, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.