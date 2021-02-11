Joanne W. Masone, 82, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional hospital in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Long Branch, N.J., daughter of the late John Wolcott and Sarah (Van Brunt) Wolcott.
She retired from work as a registered nurse from Morristown Medical Center. She was a member of Sweet Adelines, Pine Tones Chorus, the Red Hat Society, Ocean Pines (Md.) Community Church Choir and was very active with the Pines Players.
Masone was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent J. Masone Sr., in 2016, and her brother, John Wolcott. She is survived by a son, Vincent J. Masone Jr. and his wife, Marlene, of East Hanover, N.J.; a daughter, Betty Jo Salomon and her husband, Robert, of Byram Township, N.J.; a sister, Judith Esterly and her husband, Carl, of Wolmesdorf, Pa.; a half-sister, Dorothy Picket of Sarasota, Fla.; four grandchildren, Vincent Masone III, Alex Masone, Amanda Boccardi and her husband, Guy, and Nicole Salomon; and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Landon and Colin Boccardi.
A funeral was to be held Feb. 10, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.