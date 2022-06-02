Mother JoAnne Thompson-Carr, 78, was born on Jan. 17, 1944, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del., to the late Arthur James “Mack” Thompson and Gladys Merrill-Thompson. She made her transition on Wednesday May 18, 2022.
Carr was raised in Seaford and received her formal education in the Seaford School District and was a high school graduate. Education was very important to her, and she would read everything she could get her hands on. She spent more than 40 years of employment in the agriculture production industry. She was a very caring, compassionate, loving, and personable.
She was an active sports fan throughout her life. She played basketball in her younger years and was a true Dallas Cowboys fan. She loved music and many outdoors activities, including fishing, crabbing and family cookouts. Carr was also able to drive anything with wheels, from a tractor to an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer.
Carr was the matriarch of her family. Mothering seemed very easy and natural to her. She loved her children and assured that they were always well-mannered and respectful. She was family-oriented and would establish and maintain traditions to ensure that family relations stayed strong. She provided protection and security to her children, which supported them having a strong sense of self-worth. She was a praying and prayerful person. She shared family with all that knew her.
She was very active in her community work throughout her life. She was a devoted Christian and believed in the word and scriptures. She actively attended Rehoboth Temple of Praise in Laurel, Del., and held various leadership positions, including Mother of the Church. She truly believed in “walking by faith not by sight.”
According to Rehoboth Temple of Praise, “Mother Carr was a Blessing to the Body of Christ. She was the first to come to church and open the church. Mother Carr was the first person to Wednesday Bible Study and never missed a session. She facilitated Tuesday-night prayer and never missed a session. Mother Carr was the first greeter and would pray for members as they came in the church. She worked with the Outreach & Food Ministry. Mother Carr would also deliver food to families that had no transportation to pick it up from the church. She assisted with helping to raise Bishop Wilson’s sons by staying for weeks at a time in Baltimore, Md.
“Mother Carr would visit the sick and many times support them with accompanying them to their appointments. She would always give words of encouragement and inspiration to others. Mother Carr never complained about things. Mother Carr was a true soldier of the Lord and provided care and compassion toward all she knew and/or met. There was nothing that she would not do for anyone that was in need. Mother Carr loved and lived for the Lord, and every step of her life was guided by that love.”
She was an exceptionally good cook. There was no food that she would ever prepare that would not having you asking for more. “Mother Carr is in her new eternal resting status.”
Carr was preceded in death by her parents, the late Arthur and Gladys Thompson; three brothers, Wayne Thompson, William Thompson and Prentis Doughty; a son, Michael Thompson; and a daughter, Andrea Thompson. She leaves to cherish in her memory three daughters, Cynthia Neal of Delmar, Linda Thompson of Seaford, Denise Thompson, also of Seaford; and a son, Philip Thompson of Bear; a sister, Marilyn Fooks (and Anthony); and a sister-in law, Wanda Thompson; a godson, LePre Doughty; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family members.
A celebration of Carr’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Gateway Fellowship Church, 8110 Cannon Road, Bridgeville, Del., where friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Cokesbury Cemetery, 5941-5999 Cokesbury Rd, Rhodesdale, Md. Due to the increasing COVID cases, the family requested that those attending wear masks for their own protection, as well as that of others. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.