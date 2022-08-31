Joanna Blake Jordin, 83, of Rehoboth Beach, Del. and formerly of Mt. Cuba, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Accent/Seasons Hospice, with her family by her side. She was born in Wilmington, and went to St. Mathews Grade School and St. Elizabeth’s, and graduated from Conrad High School and Goldey Beacom College.
Besides being a full-time stay-at-home mom, Jordin’s other interests included league bowling and competitive tennis. Her favorite spot was sitting on the porch of her “little house” in Bethany Beach, Del., reading a book. She enjoyed spending time with her close childhood friends as they traveled around the county, running errands, having lunch dates and enjoying each other’s company.
Jordin was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Warner; mother, Elizabeth “Libby” Blake; and her husband, Gene F. Jordin. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jim Peiffer of Yardley, Pa.; her son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Lorraine Jordin of Ocean View, Del.; a son-in-law, Brett Warner; her grandchildren, Jordin and Madison Peiffer, and Taylor and Connor “Buzzy” Warner; and her great-grandsons Dominic and Daimian Desiderio.
A celebration of Jordin’s life will be held at a later date.