Joann B. Namorato, 71, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Staten Island, N.Y., passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in the comfort of her home. She was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Nov. 20, 1950, daughter of the late Erich Duwe and Charlotte (Magnusson) Duwe.
Namorato worked as a paralegal at McMahon, Martine & Gallagher LLP for many years prior to her retirement and move to the beach in 2004.
She was the matriarch of her family and was the glue that held everyone together. She loved time spent with her family — especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed horseback riding, listening to live music, long walks on the beach, going dancing and birdwatching. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md., where she served as a eucharistic minister and was also a CCD teacher for the parish.
In addition to her parents, Namorato was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 49 years, Patrick “Paddy” Namorato, in 2019; and two brothers, John and Jerry Duwe. She is survived by her three sons, Brian Namorato and his wife, Victoria, Daniel Namorato and his wife, Kelly, and Keith Namorato and his wife, Jeanine; and her beloved six grandchildren, Nicholas, Christian, Ryan, Mason, Matthew and Jayden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md., where friends may gather after 10 a.m. Interment is to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made in Namorato’s name to St. Luke’s Religious Education Program 14401 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City, MD 21842. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.