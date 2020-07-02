Joan S. Smith, 89, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Potomac, Md., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born April 10, 1931, in East Orange, N.J., daughter of the late Henry Sautter and Peggy (Carey) Sautter.
Smith worked as an executive secretary for the FBI from 1952 to 1973, prior to raising her family. She then worked from 1987 to 1994 as an administrative aide in the Development Office for Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, Md.
She was a member of the Republican Women’s Club, St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach and the Spirit Committee of Point Farm. Smith will be remembered as a fabulous hostess who loved to entertain and cook for others. She was an avid reader, and loved to shop and go out to eat. She was a friend to many.
In addition to her parents, Smith was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Smith, in 2006, and a brother, Henry “Buddy” Sautter. She is survived by her two daughters, Margaret J. Clifton and her husband, Donald, and Nancy L. Smith, all of Dagsboro, Del.; six grandchildren, Sarah, James, Elizabeth, David, Patricia and Rebecca Clifton; a sister-in-law, Eileen Sautter of Lakewood, N.J.; a niece, Carolyn Gordon and her husband, Don, of Dagsboro; and two nephews, Steven Sautter of Lakewood, N.J., and Scott Sautter of St. Augustine, Fla.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held June 30, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bethany Beach, Del., with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, Del. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Flowers are welcomed, as are memorial donations to John M. Clayton Elementary School Mentoring Program; 252 Clayton Ave.; Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.