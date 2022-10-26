Joan R. McCourt, 91, of Ocean View, Del., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Jamestown, N.C.
McCourt was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Joseph C. McCourt. She is survived by six children, Kevin J. McCourt, Susan Zemzicki and her husband, John E. Zemzicki Jr., Joseph P. McCourt, Karen Sheridan and her husband, Bernard, Mary Saia and her husband, Anthony, and Brian McCourt and his wife, Jennifer. She also enriched the lives of her 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., also at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in McCourt’s name to the giver’s local Catholic charity.