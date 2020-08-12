Joan P. Quigley-Kehoe, 85, of Ocean View, Del., departed her earthly body and earned her heavenly wings on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 12, 1935, in Malden, Mass., to the late Michael S. Conway and Beatrice R. (McGonagle) Conway.
In her early years, she raised four boys while working from home as a Dutchmaid sales associate. Later in life, Quigley-Kehoe became a CNA who provided home healthcare to elderly patients through Beebe Medical Center. She was known as a Prayer Warrior for Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church, where she was passionate about the Rock of Ages Ministry, Hope Center Youth Program and Feed My Sheep outreach programs. Likewise, she was an enthusiastic member of Delaware Quilts quilting club, where she was known to regale her fellow quilters with her zany antics and amazing stories that left them in stitches.
In addition to her parents. she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frank Conway, James Conway and Grace (Conway) Cannon; her first husband, James F. Quigley Jr. of Ocean View, in 1991; and her late husband, Michael J. Kehoe of Ocean View, in 2001.
Quigley-Kehoe is survived and will be profoundly missed by her children, James M. Quigley of Atlanta, Ga., Daniel F. Quigley and his wife, Lisa, of Pasadena, Md., Patrick J. Quigley and his wife, Trish, of Frankford, Del., and Frank W. Quigley of Harbeson, Del.; her adopted family, Laura and Rodney Hufford of Millville, Del., and their children; her grandchildren, Nathaniel Quigley, Danielle Quigley, Dayna Quigley, Courtney Burg, Jeremy Burg, and Kenneth Watson and his wife, Nikki; her great-grandchildren, Sadie Quigley, and Morgan, Logan, Regan and Caragan Watson, all of whom cherished their Nana; and her “grand-dogs,” Allie and Chesney, who were always happy to provide puppy love.
A special thank-you was extended to Seasons Hospice, most especially Hubie, Mel and Linda, for their tireless care and support of a dear mother. The family said they are eternally grateful for the care, compassion and strength displayed to over the past few months.
A funeral service and viewing were held Aug. 10, 2020, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church Ocean View, Del., followed by interment in the adjoining church cemetery. The funeral service was also to be recorded and uploaded online for viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to Mariners Bethel U.M. Church’s community outreach programs: Rock of Ages Ministry, Hope Center Youth Program or Feed My Sheep, all of which were near and dear to Quigley-Kehoe. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.