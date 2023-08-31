Joan Marie (McGrath) Kelley, 80, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Langhorne, PA, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. She was born on Nov. 20, 1942, in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Stephen J McGrath and Katherine T. (Riley) McGrath.
She hailed from a large family, being the oldest of five children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Joan looked forward to wintering in Florida every year. She enjoyed relaxing on her screened porch, and loved her dogs and grand-dogs. However, her greatest joy was raising her family with her husband of 58 years, James.
In addition to her parents, Kelly was preceded in death by her niece and goddaughter Karolyn Danbusky. She is survived by her husband and four children, Deborah (and Dennis) Abbonizio, Dawn (and Christopher), Matthew (and Kathleen) Kelley, Michael (and Sarah) Kelley; eight grandchildren, Shane, Brooke, Justin, Colin, Nolan, Olivia, Abria and Nora; five great-grandchildren; 4 siblings: Kathleen Danbusky, John McGrath, Kevin McGrath, Stephen McGrath and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to Kelley’s life celebration on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. until her Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m., at the Old Church of St. Andrew in Newtown, located at 135 S Sycamore St, Newtown, Pa. Interment will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, located at 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa., on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at precisely 11 a.m. Attendees should plan to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made in Joan’s name to National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org/. To share memories of Kelley, visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family services were entrusted to Decker-Givnish of Warminster.