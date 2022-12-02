Joan L. Willey, 83, of Dagsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bishop, Md., on Oct. 14, 1939, to the late Sewell Lewis and Mildred (Rodney) Lewis.
She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md., in the Class of 1957. She was devoted to her family and her church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to so many. She was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro, Del., for more than 50 years, and served as a Sunday-school teacher, church custodian and in many other ministries. She truly lived her values of love, faith, family and service to others. “Joan was an angel here on the earth and now is her family’s guardian angel in heaven.”
Willey was a talented homemaker, always doing home improvements around her house and for others. From wallpaper to sewing her own curtains and painting, she could do it all. She also had a passion for yardwork, which she independently supported throughout her life. She also was an avid sports fan. She absolutely loved supporting the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Additionally, whenever someone visited her, some sort of sporting event would be on the TV. She was a North Carolina basketball, Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles fan.
In addition to her parents, Willey was preceded in death by her husband, Philip A. Willey, in 2019; and her nine siblings, Phillip Lewis, Rodney Lewis, Ruth Lewis, Peggy Hudson, Dot Coulbourne, Doris Hudson, Charles Lewis, Doug Lewis and Katherine Vickers. She is survived by her three children, Dawn Albright and her husband, Rolf, of Dagsboro, Del., Mark Willey and his wife, Jennifer, of Millsboro, Del., and Scott Willey and his wife, Karen, also of Millsboro; five grandchildren, Justen Albright and his wife, Megan, of Dagsboro, Jena Albright of Dagsboro, Jordan Willey and her fiancé, Chris Lail, also of Millsboro, Ben Willey of Millsboro, and Peyton Willey, also of Millsboro; and a great-grandson, Jonah Albright of Dagsboro.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 107 Clayton St., Dagsboro, Del., where family and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Willey’s name to the Bethel United Methodist Church Capital Fund, Attention Debbie Tingle, PO Box 147, Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.