Joan “J.B.” Conaway, 78, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
She loved dogs and enjoyed gardening, painting and completing puzzles. One of Conaway’s proudest accomplishments was graduating Delaware Technical & Community College in Georgetown, with honors, to earn her associate’s degree.
Conaway was preceded in death by her second husband, Charles “Cliff” Conaway. She is survived by her daughter, Deb Brzoska, and son-in-law, Wayne, of Rehoboth Beach; and her sisters, Janet Zell of Kennett Square, Pa., and Tina Malm of Newark, Del. She also loved to spend time with her two granddaughters, Alexis and Andrea of Rehoboth Beach.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ttps://hwww.bvspca.org/donate/give.