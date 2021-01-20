Joan H. Long, 88, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Tasker and Edith (Savage) Hudson.
She retired in 1985 from work for the State of Delaware in the Division of Public Health. She enjoyed traveling, surf-fishing at the beach, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and shopping. Long was a member of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Long was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Hudson; three sisters, Charlotte Beissel, Thelma Murray and Jean Rooks; her brother-in-law, Halton Murray; and son-in-law, Gary Ingram. She is survived by her husband, Wilmer H. Long Jr. of Selbyville; two daughters, Cindy Ingram of Milford, Del., and Lisa Casale and her husband, Mike, of Dagsboro, Del.; and five grandchildren, Kristine Ingram of Milford, Brandon Jump and wife, Michelle, of Richmond, Va., Emily Pedrotti and husband, Tony, of Owings Mills, Md., Michael Casale and his wife, Alyssa, of Frankford, Del., and Garrett Casale and wife, Ashley, of Dagsboro; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Selbyville Vol. Fire Co.; P.O. Box 88; Selbyville, DE 19975. A private graveside service will be held at Bishopville (Md.) Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.